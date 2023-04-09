Microvast (MVST) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Microvast to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Microvast has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Microvast alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Microvast and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microvast Competitors 77 464 1007 51 2.65

Earnings and Valuation

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 555.74%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 42.76%. Given Microvast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Microvast and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million -$158.20 million -2.30 Microvast Competitors $667.87 million $8.43 million 4.05

Microvast’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Microvast Competitors -56.46% -12.40% -9.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microvast rivals beat Microvast on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Microvast

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.