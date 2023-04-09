MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.17. 4,180,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,447. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

