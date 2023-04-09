MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $247.35 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.68 and a 200-day moving average of $227.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.