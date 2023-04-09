MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. 41,216,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,172,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

