MONECO Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $204.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

