MONECO Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $211.37. 5,618,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average is $183.75. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

