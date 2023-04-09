MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,523,000 after purchasing an additional 384,681 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.26.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

