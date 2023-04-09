Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $2,127,636.40 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

MPWR stock opened at $473.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

