Moonbeam Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.91 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001312 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $226.94 million and $5.91 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00061924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00038772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 610,354,983 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

