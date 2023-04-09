Morgan Stanley Cuts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $127.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CFR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.6 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.08 per share, with a total value of $540,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.