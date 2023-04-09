Morgan Stanley Trims Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Target Price to $47.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.88.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.