MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

