MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 599 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.55 and its 200 day moving average is $180.89. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

