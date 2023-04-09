MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,647 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 614,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $71,886,000 after buying an additional 155,475 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NKE stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

