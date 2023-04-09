MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $380.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.03. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $455.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

