MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

