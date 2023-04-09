MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 51 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.5% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $490.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.20 and a 200 day moving average of $464.40. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

