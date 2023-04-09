NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ NH opened at $1.77 on Thursday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

