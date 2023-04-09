National CineMedia (NCMI) to Release Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, April 10th.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National CineMedia Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

