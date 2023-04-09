Needham & Company LLC Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.38.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.14.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
