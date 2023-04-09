Needham & Company LLC Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.38.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.14.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

