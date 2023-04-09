Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.71 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $172.71 million and $6.02 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,436.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00319609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.00562345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00072393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00443055 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,852,414,587 coins and its circulating supply is 40,308,137,659 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.