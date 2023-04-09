Nordea Equity Research Lowers Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Trelleborg AB (publ) alerts:

Trelleborg AB (publ) Price Performance

TBABF stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. Trelleborg AB has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $25.98.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Industrial Solutions segment provides fluid handling solutions, industrial antivibration solutions and niche applications in sealing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.