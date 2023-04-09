Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Northeast Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 53.1% annually over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NASDAQ:NECB opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $205.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Michael Cirillo purchased 4,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 100,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 79,727 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

