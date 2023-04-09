Northern Financial Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 15,980 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.9 %

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.78. 5,632,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,600. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

