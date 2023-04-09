Northern Financial Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 1,742 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cummins by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 69.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after purchasing an additional 501,499 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,155. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

