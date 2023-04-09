Northern Financial Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 3,964 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 350,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,180,000 after acquiring an additional 336,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,449 shares of company stock worth $1,490,088. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,662. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

