Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $249,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.80. 1,248,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,787. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.37. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.