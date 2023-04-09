Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 116,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

NYSE DTE traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.85. 1,754,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,872. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

