Northern Financial Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. CVS Health comprises about 1.3% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,778,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.29. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

