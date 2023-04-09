Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Evercore ISI

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.79.

Northern Trust stock opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $116.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 39.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 327,265 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

