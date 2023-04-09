Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $42,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $42,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $116,328.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,115 shares of company stock worth $3,610,007. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 958,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $12,917,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after buying an additional 147,865 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

