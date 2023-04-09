NULS Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $28.36 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NULS has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 122,836,436 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

