NYM Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One NYM token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges. NYM has a market capitalization of $74.23 million and $1.01 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NYM has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

NYM Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 393,350,569.464319 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.22908466 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $959,669.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

