Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Reaches $224.41 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $224.41 million and $28.52 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,856.64 or 0.06553066 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

