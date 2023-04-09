Optas LLC Acquires Shares of 791 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 791 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

AMGN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $253.32. 2,047,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.23. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

