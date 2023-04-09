Optas LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Optas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 43,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity

Accenture Stock Performance

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.70. 2,125,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.66 and a 200 day moving average of $274.20. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $344.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

