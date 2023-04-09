Optas LLC Sells 75 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Optas LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $8,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

COST stock traded down $11.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.98. 4,114,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $494.63 and a 200-day moving average of $489.15. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

