OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
OptimumBank stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank
An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.