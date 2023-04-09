Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of OGEN opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.37. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.
