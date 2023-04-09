Orbit Chain Trading Up 5.9% This Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $63.75 million and approximately $518,468.91 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,864,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

