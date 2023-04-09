Orbler (ORBR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $416,810.36

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $443.09 million and $416,810.36 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00007743 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orbler has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

