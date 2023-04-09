Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.70 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Orchid has a market cap of $61.70 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0893 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08951567 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,391,160.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

