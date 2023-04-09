Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $62.12 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. Orchid has a total market cap of $62.12 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0899 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08951567 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,391,160.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

