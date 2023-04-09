OriginTrail (TRAC) Tops One Day Volume of $878,813.85

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $127.87 million and approximately $878,813.85 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

