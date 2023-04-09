Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,083,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,890,000 after buying an additional 214,353 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 997,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,019,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 287,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.70. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

