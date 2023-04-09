Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Holdings Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,687 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF makes up 1.4% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PFG Advisors owned about 1.37% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALTL. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of ALTL opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

