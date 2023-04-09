Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

