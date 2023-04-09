PainReform (PRFX) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) is one of 986 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PainReform to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PainReform and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PainReform 0 0 0 0 N/A PainReform Competitors 4195 15054 41518 713 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 117.95%. Given PainReform’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PainReform has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PainReform has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PainReform’s peers have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.0% of PainReform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of PainReform shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PainReform and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PainReform N/A -62.40% -57.75% PainReform Competitors -3,495.77% -222.94% -34.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PainReform and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PainReform N/A -$8.79 million -0.77 PainReform Competitors $1.82 billion $242.10 million -3.56

PainReform’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PainReform. PainReform is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PainReform peers beat PainReform on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia. The company is currently conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials of PRF-110 for the treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy surgery and hernia repair. PainReform Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

