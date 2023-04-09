Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,219 shares of company stock valued at $35,766,357. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $191.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,617.35, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.92.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

