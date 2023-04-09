Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger Price Performance

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,608. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

